Toyota Owners 400 returns to the Richmond Raceway

3-time Richmond winner Truex is excited to be back at Richmond
The action track will be packed over the next few days as the Richmond Raceway is hosting the Federated Auto Parts 400 Cup Series this weekend.
By Azriah Bryant
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - NASCAR fans are gearing up for a big weekend in Richmond. The NASCAR Cup Series is returning to the Richmond Raceway with the Toyota Owners 400 this Sunday.

Martin Truex Jr. is among those racers ready to compete.

”I love Richmond, I love Martinsville. So a lot of the tracks are fun. The cool thing about this sport is every track is so different it’s almost like playing a different game every weekend because the tracks are so different and so unique. You really need to be able to do a lot of different things well,” said Truex.

Truex has a lot of experience in Richmond with him being a three-time Cup series winner at the raceway and he’s looking to add another one to his resume.

The “action track” is actually one of his favorite tracks.

”I love the track, it’s great and I’ve been very successful there lately. It’s really fun the way you can move around there, the tires wear out and the track is really really slippery, and that makes it fun and a challenge, and it’s always a good race,” said Truex.

Truex is entering his 20th racing season in the Cup series and he’s looking to improve from last year.

”You know this year we started out the year strong with a win at the clash out in L.A. Of course it’s not a points event but I think for us this year, we want to get back into winning races. We had some real heartbreakers last year, some that got away. ... Hopefully we can turn that around this year. Definitely want to get in the victory lane again is our biggest goal,” said Truex.

The Toyota Owners 400 Weekend will begin with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour race on Friday, March 31. The NASCAR Xfinity Series’ ToyotaCare 250 follows at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 1, and the NASCAR Cup Series’ Toyota Owners 400 at 3:30 on Sunday, April 2.

