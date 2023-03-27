Police looking for man that allegedly assaulted woman in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Chesterfield are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman walking to her apartment Sunday evening.

On March 26, around 10:45 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Water Creek Court for a report that a woman was assaulted. She told police she was walking to her apartment when an unknown man walked past her and started to speak to her. Police say she told the man she did not speak English, but the man continued to try and talk to her.

A few moments later, the man punched her in the face and began strangling her. At one point, he attempted to drag the woman into the woods. She was able to get away from the man and scream for help.

Authorities say he fled into the woods towards Genito Place. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Police have not yet released a detailed description of the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

