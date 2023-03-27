Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Police looking for man that allegedly assaulted woman in Chesterfield

Police have not yet named a suspect.
Police have not yet named a suspect.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 5:25 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Police in Chesterfield are looking for a man who allegedly assaulted a woman walking to her apartment Sunday evening.

On March 26, around 10:45 p.m., police responded to the 3000 block of Water Creek Court for a report that a woman was assaulted. She told police she was walking to her apartment when an unknown man walked past her and started to speak to her. Police say she told the man she did not speak English, but the man continued to try and talk to her.

A few moments later, the man punched her in the face and began strangling her. At one point, he attempted to drag the woman into the woods. She was able to get away from the man and scream for help.

Authorities say he fled into the woods towards Genito Place. The woman sustained non-life-threatening injuries in the attack.

Police have not yet released a detailed description of the suspect.

Anyone with information can contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Children from The Covenant School, a private Christian school in Nashville, Tenn., hold hands...
LIVE: 3 children, 3 adults killed in shooting at Tennessee elementary school
A mother was killed and her 6-year-old twin boys were injured when a suspect in a stolen SUV...
Mother dies, 6-year-old twins hurt during police chase crash
The nonrefundable credit can be claimed on state tax returns starting in the 2024 tax season.
Youngkin signs bill creating $300 tax credit for gun safes
Richmond Fire & EMS evacuated all residents in the building. No injuries were reported.
2 residents displaced following fire on Old Brook Road
A grand jury this week indicted Katherine Martyak on the charges stemming from an incident with...
Chesterfield dance instructor faces sexual abuse charges involving minor

Latest News

American Red Cross
Virginia Red Cross volunteers help with relief efforts in Mississippi after deadly tornadoes
Strep throat
Strep cases rising in kids in Virginia, less common symptoms showing up
The action track will be packed over the next few days as the Richmond Raceway is hosting the...
Toyota Owners 400 returns to the Richmond Raceway
Monday afternoon, Senator Mark Warner, Mayor Levar Stoney and others unveiled a federal check...
Richmond’s Public Housing Authority receives $14 million from feds