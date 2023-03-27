News to know for Monday, March 27 2023
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 8:46 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Here’s a look at your top stories for Monday, March 27, 2023.
City Council Meets To Discuss Housing Crisis In Richmond
- Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney plans to propose a $50 million budget that includes funding for more affordable housing that will create one thousand new rental units each year and two thousand new homeownership opportunities for low-income residents by 2030.
9th District Special Election Set for Tuesday
- Whoever wins this election will have to fend off any potential primary challengers again this June and then will run with all 140 members of the General Assembly for re-election in the fall.
First Citizens Bank To Buy Silicon Valley Bank Deposits And Loans
- Customers of SVB will automatically become customers of First Citizens, which is headquartered in Raleigh. The 17 former branches of SVB will open as First Citizens branches Monday, the FDIC said.
Recovery Efforts Underway Following Deadly Storms In The South
- At least 25 people were killed, and dozens of others were injured in Mississippi as the massive storm ripped through more than a half-dozen towns late Friday. A man was also killed in Alabama after his trailer home flipped over several times.
Youngkin Signs Bill Allowing Tax Credits For Gun Safe Purchases
- The legislation approved by the governor last week was the only gun safety measure that passed the politically divided General Assembly, drawing broad support as a small step to encourage gun safety without imposing any new rules on gun owners.
Morning showers, Dry Afternoon With Possible Rain
- Today will be cloudy, with a few scattered showers throughout the morning and midday. In the afternoon, we can expect partly sunny skies with possible rain. Lows will remain in the upper 40s, with highs in the upper 60s.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.