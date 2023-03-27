NASCAR brings back Bubba’s Block Party

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -NASCAR has announced the return of Bubba’s Block party to kick start Toyota Owners 400 Weekend at Richmond International Raceway.

The free-ticketed, family-friendly event will occur from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday, March 31, at Virginia Credit Union Live at Richmond Raceway.

“We’re excited to bring Bubba’s Block Party to the Richmond community for a second consecutive year. The feedback we received last summer was very positive, and we want to keep the momentum going,” said Pete Jung, NASCAR Chief Marketing Officer. “This is an important initiative that fosters a community of inclusion and support while exposing our sport to new fans. We’re thrilled to know it has been very well received.”

Bubba’s Block party will be the first event for Toyota Owners 400 Weekend, consisting of three significant events.

Starting on Friday, March 31, race fans will have a chance to enjoy NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour, Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150, followed by the NASCAR Xfinity Series’ ToyotaCare 250 on Saturday, April 1, and the Toyota Owners 400 on Sunday, April 2.

The block party hosted by comedian Desi Banks will offer musical performances by Backyard Band and The Art of Noise RVA. Attendees will have a chance to enjoy iRacing, video games and a live pit stop demonstration by Wallace’s No. 23 pit crew.

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace will also host a discussion focusing on his career journey and NASCAR’s efforts to promote diversity and inclusion across the sport.

“I’m thrilled to bring my block party back to Richmond this year,” Wallace said. It’s important to make sure everyone feels welcome at the track. I’m happy to keep creating these spaces and to spark more conversation around the sport. It’s going to be a good time.”

NASCAR will collaborate with Black Restaurant Week to create a food truck village serving local bites from Black-owned businesses in Richmond. Featured businesses include Traditionz Mobile Kitchen, K & M Salmon Balls & Cakes, Kingzz Water Ice, Tasty Cuisine by M&D, Taste Good Authentic Jaflava, Bajan Goodness and Hooks Lunchbox.

