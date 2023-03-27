Monday Forecast: A few morning showers, then drying this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Few scattered rain showers this morning with drier weather expected during the afternoon.

Monday: Cloudy with a few scattered (light) showers beginning in the morning. Partly sunny with an isolated shower in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Rain is likely after sunset. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Night Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: A few pre-dawn showers are possible. Rain should clear by sunrise. Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 10% after sunrise)

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-60s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible late in the day. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers in the morning. Dry afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low-60s.

