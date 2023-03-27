Your Money with Carlson Financial
Monday Forecast: A few morning showers, then drying this afternoon

Some spotty light rain tomorrow night
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 4:08 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Few scattered rain showers this morning with drier weather expected during the afternoon.

Monday: Cloudy with a few scattered (light) showers beginning in the morning. Partly sunny with an isolated shower in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the upper 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Rain is likely after sunset. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Night Rain Chance: 60%)

Wednesday: A few pre-dawn showers are possible. Rain should clear by sunrise. Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 10% after sunrise)

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-60s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible late in the day. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for showers in the morning. Dry afternoon. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low-60s.

