City Council meets to discuss budget housing crisis

The City Council meeting will occur Monday, March 27, at 6 p.m. in City Hall.
The City Council meeting will occur Monday, March 27, at 6 p.m. in City Hall.(WWBT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -As the City of Richmond continues to battle issues with affordable housing, City Council leaders will gather to discuss options to declare a housing crisis.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney plans to propose a $50 million budget that includes funding for more affordable housing that will create one thousand new rental units each year and two thousand new homeownership opportunities for low-income residents by 2030.

Within that budget, Stoney is pledging $1.4 million for a first-time home buyers program for city employees and more than 1.5 million dollars for a permanent year-round emergency shelter.

He also plans to use $800 thousand of that budget for an eviction diversion program.

