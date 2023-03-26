Sunday Forecast: Warm and sunny

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Near normal temperatures for the week ahead, light scattered showers during our Monday morning commute

Sunday: Sunny and warm. A brief, light shower may pass along the Virginia, North Carolina state line mid-afternoon. Highs in the low to mid-70s. (Rain Chance south of Petersburg: 10%)

Monday: Scattered showers beginning in the morning, off and on through midday. Partly sunny with an isolated shower in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Rain is likely overnight Tuesday. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low-60s. (Night Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: A few pre-dawn showers are possible. Rain should clear by sunrise. Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-60s. Front runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

