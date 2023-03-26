Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Sunday Forecast: Warm and sunny

An isolated shower possible along the Virginia, North Carolina state line this afternoon
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 5:30 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Near normal temperatures for the week ahead, light scattered showers during our Monday morning commute

Sunday: Sunny and warm. A brief, light shower may pass along the Virginia, North Carolina state line mid-afternoon. Highs in the low to mid-70s. (Rain Chance south of Petersburg: 10%)

Monday: Scattered showers beginning in the morning, off and on through midday. Partly sunny with an isolated shower in the afternoon. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Rain is likely overnight Tuesday. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low-60s. (Night Rain Chance: 50%)

Wednesday: A few pre-dawn showers are possible. Rain should clear by sunrise. Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Thursday: Sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-60s. Front runner for *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a few showers possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Partly sunny to mostly cloudy with a chance for rain. Lows in the low 60s, highs near 80°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
A grand jury this week indicted Katherine Martyak on the charges stemming from an incident with...
Chesterfield dance instructor faces sexual abuse charges involving minor
Officials said a day care worker in Georgia was charged with child abuse.
‘Like a horror movie’: Video of abuse at day care leaves parents shocked
CARY BOWEN
Defense Attorney speaks out on Otieno investigation:‘They were in the performance of their duties’
Police say the 14-year-old suspect is already in custody in another jurisdiction on unrelated...
Teen charged in shooting death of Richmond 13-year-old

Latest News

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Forecast: Beautiful Sunday ahead
Saturday Forecast: Showers through midday, warm and breezy this afternoon
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Weekend Forecast: Showers Saturday then sunny and warm
Weekend Forecast: Showers Saturday then sunny and warm