2 residents displaced following fire on Old Brook Road

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire and Ems are investigating after an apartment fire displaced two residents.

Authorities were called to Newman Village Apartments on Old Brook Road at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.

Richmond Fire arrived to find a fire they believed started outside the apartment.

Fifteen people were evacuated from 10 apartment units, including a child who was evaluated for smoke inhalation. No injuries were reported.

One apartment was affected by the fire leaving two residents displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, investigators believe a discarded cigarette could have started the fire.

