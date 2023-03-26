Your Money with Carlson Financial
2 residents displaced following fire on Old Brook Road

Richmond Fire & EMS evacuated all residents in the building. No injuries were reported.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Fire and Ems are investigating after an apartment fire displaced two residents.

Authorities were called to Newman Village Apartments on Old Brook Road at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Sunday, March 26.

Richmond Fire arrived to find a fire they believed started outside the apartment.

Fifteen people were evacuated from 10 apartment units, including a child who was evaluated for smoke inhalation. No injuries were reported.

One apartment was affected by the fire leaving two residents displaced.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. However, investigators believe a discarded cigarette could have started the fire.

