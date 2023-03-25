Saturday Forecast: Showers through midday, warm and breezy this afternoon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny and warm to end the weekend. Cooler temperatures in the 60s next week.

Saturday: Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms moving west to east through central Virginia 9am-12pm. Lingering showers in the early afternoon, partly sunny and breezy later in the day. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening/early tonight. Wind southwest 5-15mph with 25mph gusts. Highs in the upper 70s. Rain totals around a quarter inch. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Partly sunny with light morning and midday showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Watching for the potential of spotty showers. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few morning showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a spotty shower possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

