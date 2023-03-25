Your Money with Carlson Financial
Saturday Forecast: Showers through midday, warm and breezy this afternoon

Some sunshine this afternoon, isolated thunderstorms possible this evening
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.(WWBT)
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 5:21 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Sunny and warm to end the weekend. Cooler temperatures in the 60s next week.

Saturday: Cloudy with showers and isolated thunderstorms moving west to east through central Virginia 9am-12pm. Lingering showers in the early afternoon, partly sunny and breezy later in the day. Isolated thunderstorms are possible Saturday evening/early tonight. Wind southwest 5-15mph with 25mph gusts. Highs in the upper 70s. Rain totals around a quarter inch. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Sunny. Lows in the low 50s, highs in the mid-70s.

Monday: Partly sunny with light morning and midday showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Tuesday: Partly sunny. Watching for the potential of spotty showers. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 10%)

Wednesday: Partly sunny with a few morning showers possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 30s, highs in the mid-60s.

Friday: Partly sunny with a spotty shower possible. Lows in the mid-40s, highs near 70°. (Rain Chance: 10%)

