Man found with self inflicted gunshot wound in Richmond
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is expected to be okay after suffering from a gunshot wound on the city’s south side.
Police responded to the 6400 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 10:30 p.m. Friday due to reports of a man wounded with a gun.
When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.
The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to recover fully.
