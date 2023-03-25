Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Man found with self inflicted gunshot wound in Richmond

Police responded to the 6400 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night.
Police responded to the 6400 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 10:30 p.m. Friday night.(MGN)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 4:21 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is expected to be okay after suffering from a gunshot wound on the city’s south side.

Police responded to the 6400 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 10:30 p.m. Friday due to reports of a man wounded with a gun.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to recover fully.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
A grand jury this week indicted Katherine Martyak on the charges stemming from an incident with...
Chesterfield dance instructor faces sexual abuse charges involving minor
The Richmond Police Department says a 39-year-old woman was found dead on March 13 in the 4300...
Police identify woman found dead in Richmond alley
The Virginia National Guard’s Fort Pickett is officially redesignated Fort Barfoot in honor of...
Fort Pickett renamed to Fort Barfoot
Police say the 14-year-old suspect is already in custody in another jurisdiction on unrelated...
Teen charged in shooting death of Richmond 13-year-old

Latest News

Teen charged in shooting death of Richmond 13-year-old
Teen charged in shooting death of Richmond 13-year-old
The Laurel and W. Main St. intersection is always pretty busy; students at VCU use it to walk...
Experts work together to make VCU intersections safer for students
CARY BOWEN
Defense Attorney speaks out on Otieno investigation:‘They were in the performance of their duties’
Working to make walking near VCU safer
Working to make walking near VCU safer