Man found with self inflicted gunshot wound in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A man is expected to be okay after suffering from a gunshot wound on the city’s south side.

Police responded to the 6400 block of Midlothian Turnpike just after 10:30 p.m. Friday due to reports of a man wounded with a gun.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from non-life-threatening injuries. Police say the gunshot wound was self-inflicted.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital, where he is expected to recover fully.

