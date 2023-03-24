VCU proposes increasing tuition for 2023-24 year, citing inflation

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University presented tuition increases ranging from 3% to 5% for undergraduate students for the 2023-24 fiscal year to the Board of Supervisors Friday.

VCU leaders cited inflation, increasing utility costs and operational needs as needs for an increase. The proposed budget anticipates a state-proposed 7% average merit pool increase for faculty and staff compensation. Adjunct faculty would also receive a 7% salary increase.

Leaders are also recommending an increase of $190, or 6%, in mandatory fees, including a $165 increase in the university fee, a $15 increase in the technology fee, a $6 increase in the health service fee and a $4 increase in the library fee for students, once again citing growing needs and costs.

Despite these increases, VCU says their mandatory fees remain among the lowest for Virginia colleges and universities.

Under the recommended range, typical in-state undergraduate students enrolled in 15 credits per semester would pay $16,210 at a 3% increase, $16,470 at a 5% increase in tuition, and a 6% increase in mandatory fees of $568 to $828.

Out-of-state undergraduate students’ tuition and mandatory fees would be $38,794 to $39,462, an increase of $1,206 to $1,874.

Community members can provide feedback about the proposed increases at VCU 2023 Tuition & Fees Open Comment Portal. The board says it will also accept public comments on the proposal during the full board meeting on May 12 before taking action.

