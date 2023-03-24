Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

VCU proposes increasing tuition for 2023-24 year, citing inflation

((Source: NBC12))
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:56 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University presented tuition increases ranging from 3% to 5% for undergraduate students for the 2023-24 fiscal year to the Board of Supervisors Friday.

VCU leaders cited inflation, increasing utility costs and operational needs as needs for an increase. The proposed budget anticipates a state-proposed 7% average merit pool increase for faculty and staff compensation. Adjunct faculty would also receive a 7% salary increase.

Leaders are also recommending an increase of $190, or 6%, in mandatory fees, including a $165 increase in the university fee, a $15 increase in the technology fee, a $6 increase in the health service fee and a $4 increase in the library fee for students, once again citing growing needs and costs.

Despite these increases, VCU says their mandatory fees remain among the lowest for Virginia colleges and universities.

Under the recommended range, typical in-state undergraduate students enrolled in 15 credits per semester would pay $16,210 at a 3% increase, $16,470 at a 5% increase in tuition, and a 6% increase in mandatory fees of $568 to $828.

Out-of-state undergraduate students’ tuition and mandatory fees would be $38,794 to $39,462, an increase of $1,206 to $1,874.

Community members can provide feedback about the proposed increases at VCU 2023 Tuition & Fees Open Comment Portal. The board says it will also accept public comments on the proposal during the full board meeting on May 12 before taking action.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hull Street and Price Club Roads
19-year-old identified as motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
A grand jury this week indicted Katherine Martyak on the charges stemming from an incident with...
Chesterfield dance instructor faces sexual abuse charges involving minor
The cemetery said over a six week span 300 bronze vases were taken.
‘They need to stop doing it’: 300 bronze vases reported stolen from Henrico cemetery
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Otieno funeral arrangements underway as online fundraiser helps family

Latest News

Police say the 14-year-old suspect is already in custody in another jurisdiction on unrelated...
Teen charged in shooting death of Richmond 13-year-old
File
Several Shenandoah National Park facilities reopen after Thursday’s wildfire
The Richmond Police Department says a 39-year-old woman was found dead on March 13 in the 4300...
Police identify woman found dead in Richmond alley
A grand jury this week indicted Katherine Martyak on the charges stemming from an incident with...
Chesterfield dance instructor faces sexual abuse charges involving minor