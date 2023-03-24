Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Va. Department of Energy says coal refuse fire is out

The fire was first reported on March 8 after several calls came in about a smell in the area
AJS Excavation Inc. encapsulated the coal refuse pile with a fine stone that will form a nearly...
AJS Excavation Inc. encapsulated the coal refuse pile with a fine stone that will form a nearly air-tight seal around the material.(Photo: Va. Department of Energy)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 10:06 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Energy says a coal refuse fire in the Winterpock area has been extinguished.

The fire was first reported on March 8 after Chesterfield Fire and EMS said several calls came in about a smell in the area. The Virginia Department of Energy’s Abandoned Mine Land team declared this an emergency, and a contractor was hired.

AJS Excavation Inc. put out the fire on Wednesday and spent Thursday encapsulating the coal refuse pile with a fine stone, according to a news release.

“Additional erosion control measures were also left in place to protect any of the surrounding water sources,” the release said.

Tarah Kesterson with the Virginia Department of Energy said last week that the coal refuse pile is a result of mining from the late 1870′s.

The Virginia Department of Energy anticipates the fire will be completely extinguished before the end of this week.

“These things have been around for a very long time. This pile well over 100 years,” said Kesterson. ”In the late 1800′s, when this pile was incurred, you didn’t have the technology to separate rock from coal like you do now when you’re mining to get that coal out.”

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hull Street and Price Club Roads
19-year-old identified as motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash
The cemetery said over a six week span 300 bronze vases were taken.
‘They need to stop doing it’: 300 bronze vases reported stolen from Henrico cemetery
VDOT says the crash happened on eastbound I-64 near Shannon Hill Road at mile marker 148.
Tractor-trailer spills logs onto I-64 in Goochland
The seven deputies (left to right) Bradley Disse, Brandon Rodgers, Dwayne Bramble, Jermaine...
Online fundraiser underway to support Henrico deputies charged in Otieno’s death
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Otieno funeral arrangements underway as online fundraiser helps family

Latest News

Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Otieno’s death begs questions about Marcus Alert in Henrico
Virginia National Guard's Fort Pickett is undergoing a name change on March 24.
News to Know for Friday, March 24
The community is doing acts of kindness and service to honor 13-year-old Lucia Bremer.
Community continues to honor Henrico teen killed 2 years ago
Virginia National Guard’s Fort Pickett
Fort Pickett to be renamed to Fort Barfoot