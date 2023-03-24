Your Money with Carlson Financial
St. Jude Dream Home

Teen charged in shooting death of Richmond 13-year-old

By NBC12 Weather
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:44 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Police have charges on file for a 14-year-old boy regarding the shooting death of 13-year-old Marquan “Quan” Mitchell-Nash.

The 14-year-old has charges on fire, including involuntary manslaughter, reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm within an occupied dwelling, grand theft (for stealing the weapon) and underage possession of a gun.

Just before 10 p.m. on Friday, March 10, officers were called to the 1600 block of Stockton Street for the report of a person down. Officers arrived and found Nash unresponsive. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

On Thursday, Nash’s family held a unity walk from Blackwell Community Center to Stockton Street for a prayer vigil, where he was shot.

Quan’s family says he was a constant jokester, and the 7th-grade Binford Middle School student loved basketball.

The young teen also participated in the “We Matter RVA” program, a partnership between RPS and other organizations to address youth gun violence prevention.

Police say the 14-year-old suspect is already in custody in another jurisdiction on unrelated charges.

Anyone with further information about this investigation is asked to call Major Crimes Detective G. Russell at (804) 646-7715 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.

