Several Shenandoah National Park facilities reopen after Thursday’s wildfire

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah National Park Service (SNPS) has confirmed that the wildfire crews were battling on Thursday has been contained.

The SNPS released a statement Friday afternoon saying the fire had been contained, but that some trails were still closed.

The SNPS says fire affected just over 13 acres and was contained by NPS firefighters and a crew from the United States Forest Service late Thursday evening, according to the statement. Some Big Meadows area trails and Rapidan Road remain closed, and power has been restored to the Big Meadows area where several facilities opened for the season today.

Big Meadows Wayside, Campground, and Picnic Grounds, as well as the Lewis Mountain area are all now open.

