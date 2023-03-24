Your Money with Carlson Financial
Police identify woman found dead in Richmond alley

The Richmond Police Department says a 39-year-old woman was found dead on March 13 in the 4300...
The Richmond Police Department says a 39-year-old woman was found dead on March 13 in the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.(NBC12 (custom credit))
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:08 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a 39-year-old woman was found dead on March 13 in an alley in the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Police were called to the scene just after 7:30 p.m. to find Chaka Campbell dead at the scene.

“There were no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death is still being determined,” police said.

Anyone with information about Campbell’s death is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

