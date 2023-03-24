Police identify woman found dead in Richmond alley

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Richmond Police Department says a 39-year-old woman was found dead on March 13 in an alley in the 4300 block of Chamberlayne Avenue.

Police were called to the scene just after 7:30 p.m. to find Chaka Campbell dead at the scene.

“There were no obvious signs of trauma and the cause of death is still being determined,” police said.

Anyone with information about Campbell’s death is asked to call Major Crimes Detective M. Gouldman at 804-646-3915 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

