News to Know for Friday, March 24
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at your top headlines for Friday, March 24, 2023:
Temperatures to Tumble
- Friday is starting off very warm, but temperatures will take a tumble in the afternoon. Temperatures will rebound on Saturday afternoon. FULL FORECAST >
Otieno 911 Call
- Dinwiddie Fire & EMS is explaining the response time to the 911 call about Irvo Otieno, who died at Central State Hospital on March 6. It took 18 minutes for paramedics to arrive on the scene. “That particular day, two other incidents were going on at the time the third call came in, which happened to be from Central State Hospital,” said Assistant Fire and EMS Chief Dawn Titmus.
Fort Pickett Renaming
- Virginia National Guard’s Fort Pickett will undergo a name change on Friday. The training center will now be Fort Barfoot in honor of Col. Van T. Barfoot, a World War II Medal of Honor recipient with extensive Virginia ties.
Remembering Lucia Bremer
- Two years after 13-year-old Lucia Bremer was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Gayton Forest West neighborhood, the family is asking the community to perform “Acts of Service” to honor her.
GalaxyCon is Back!
- GalaxyCon, a four-day event bringing together some of the most beloved celebrities in pop culture, returns to the Richmond Convention Center this weekend.
Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.