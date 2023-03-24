Your Money with Carlson Financial
Friday Forecast: Very Warm but then a sharp afternoon temperature drop

A few showers possible both today and tomorrow
By Andrew Freiden
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:14 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Today brings a cold front and a quick afternoon temperature drop. Much warmer far southern VA, cooler north!

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, especially towards evening north of I-64. Highs in the mid to upper 70s in RIC early afternoon but likely turning cooler in the afternoon as a back door cold front moves across the area. Low-80s for southern VA. 60s in the morning for our northern counties dropping into the 50s during the day. (PM Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and breezy with a few scattered showers late morning or midday. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 50s, highs in the mid 70s.

Monday: Partly sunny. An isolated shower possible. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s.

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers late in the day and at night. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the low-60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)

Wednesday: Partly sunnyLows in the upper 30s, highs in the low 60s

Thursday: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

