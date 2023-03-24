Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Fort Pickett to be renamed to Fort Barfoot

Fort Pickett in Nottoway County will be renamed to Fort Barfoot
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:44 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSTONE, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia National Guard’s Fort Pickett will undergo a name change on Friday.

The training center will now be Fort Barfoot in honor of Col. Van T. Barfoot, a World War II Medal of Honor recipient with extensive Virginia ties.

The post is one of nine U.S. Army installations that is removing names, symbols and displays that have Confederate ties.

“It is such a tremendous honor to name an installation where military forces train to defend our freedoms in honor of Col. Van. T Barfoot,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy P. Williams, the Adjutant General of Virginia. “His magnificent military career was marked by heroism and decades of selfless service to our nation, and his legacy will serve as an inspiration for current and future generations of service members.”

Next month, Fort Lee will be renamed to Fort Gregg-Adams to honor two Black Army officers.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hull Street and Price Club Roads
19-year-old identified as motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash
The cemetery said over a six week span 300 bronze vases were taken.
‘They need to stop doing it’: 300 bronze vases reported stolen from Henrico cemetery
VDOT says the crash happened on eastbound I-64 near Shannon Hill Road at mile marker 148.
Tractor-trailer spills logs onto I-64 in Goochland
The seven deputies (left to right) Bradley Disse, Brandon Rodgers, Dwayne Bramble, Jermaine...
Online fundraiser underway to support Henrico deputies charged in Otieno’s death
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Latest News

The community is doing acts of kindness and service to honor 13-year-old Lucia Bremer.
Community continues to honor Henrico teen killed 2 years ago
GalaxyCon returns to the Richmond Convention Center from March 24-26, 2023.
GalaxyCon brings beloved celebrities back to Richmond
Lucia Bremer family to hold food drive
Fort Lee to be renamed
Fort Pickett to be renamed