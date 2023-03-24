Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Deputy shoots man holding grenade near high school, authorities say

The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was...
The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was injured.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — A deputy shot and killed a man Friday morning who was suspected of carrying a grenade in his hand in south Tacoma, according to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department.

Sgt. Darren Moss Jr. said in a video on Twitter that deputies were following a man who was carrying a grenade near Franklin Pierce High School and that shots were fired after the man crossed a street.

The man was down with the grenade nearby so a bomb squad was called to disable the device. The sheriff’s department tweeted after noon that the person shot had died. No one else was injured.

The Pierce County Force Investigation Team is investigating.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hull Street and Price Club Roads
19-year-old identified as motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash
Namine's puppies
Great Dane gives birth to 21 puppies in 27 hours
A grand jury this week indicted Katherine Martyak on the charges stemming from an incident with...
Chesterfield dance instructor faces sexual abuse charges involving minor
The cemetery said over a six week span 300 bronze vases were taken.
‘They need to stop doing it’: 300 bronze vases reported stolen from Henrico cemetery
Irvo Otieno, 28, died March 6 as he was being admitted to Central State Hospital south of...
Otieno funeral arrangements underway as online fundraiser helps family

Latest News

CARY BOWEN
Defense Attorney speaks out on Otieno investigation:‘They were in the performance of their duties’
FILE - Cooling towers release heat generated by boiling water reactors at Xcel Energy's Nuclear...
Minnesota nuclear plant shuts down for leak; residents worry
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 26, 2021 file photo, Paul Rusesabagina, who inspired the film...
Rwanda frees Paul Rusesabagina of ‘Hotel Rwanda’ fame
FILE - Dana Hyde, CEO of the Millennium Challenge Corporation, participates in the Ghana...
Jet pitched wildly, killing 1, amid cockpit warnings: NTSB
The opening days of the trial featured testimony from medical experts, Sanderson's personal...
Gwyneth Paltrow takes the stand in Utah ski collision trial