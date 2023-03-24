Your Money with Carlson Financial
Community holds walk and vigil for 13-year-old shot and killed in Richmond

By John Hood
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 11:10 PM EDT
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Almost two weeks since the accidental shooting of 13-year-old Marquan “Quan” Mitchell Nash, the community is grieving the loss of the Binford Middle School student.

“I don’t really know yall. I’m just lost because that’s my baby,” Nash’s sister said to a crowd of hundreds Thursday night.

The family held a unity walk from Blackwell Community Center to Stockton Street for a prayer vigil, where Nash was shot on the night of March 10.

“I hope we have less of these. I hope we have none of these,” Nash’s uncle said.

Family, friends and educators filled a small field to remember Nash’s smile and love for basketball.

“He loved sports, he loved life, and I ask for everybody here just to continue that in his memory,” Nash’s uncle said.

The family said a week before Nash’s death, they all held a funeral for his great-grandmother, but they never thought they’d have to say goodbye to him too.

“The following Friday, I found out my grandson had passed,” Nash’s grandmother said.

Kenyetta Nash, his mother, said she put her son in the We Matter RVA youth violence prevention program because she was against her son even owning a toy gun.

“Look at what happened to my babies. This is just crazy. Where did they get the gun from? I mean, who honestly gave a child a gun?” Kenyetta said.

She said all she can do now is make sure something like this never happens to another family.

“Anything I can do to prevent this from happening or for another mama and daddy and family to go through this, I will,” Nash said.

A funeral service for Nash will be held on Sunday at 3 p.m. at Mimms Funeral Home in Richmond.

Quan’s family needs help with funeral expenses. You can find out more here.

