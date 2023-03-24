Community continues to honor Henrico teen killed 2 years ago

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two years after 13-year-old Lucia Bremer was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Gayton Forest West neighborhood, the family is asking the community to perform “Acts of Service” to honor her.

The Canterbury Recreation Association is holding a food drive this weekend in memory of Bremer.

Organizers are collecting Feed More’s most wanted items, such as peanut butter, canned vegetables, beans and health snacks.

The food drive will be in the Canterbury Recreation parking lot (1300 Pump Road) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bremer died on March 26, 2021. In January, a teen pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in her death and will be sentenced this spring.

