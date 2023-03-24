Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Community continues to honor Henrico teen killed 2 years ago

A food drive is being held this weekend to remember Lucia Bremer
A Henrico family continues to honor the life of their young daughter who was killed nearly two years ago.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Two years after 13-year-old Lucia Bremer was gunned down while walking with a friend in the Gayton Forest West neighborhood, the family is asking the community to perform “Acts of Service” to honor her.

The Canterbury Recreation Association is holding a food drive this weekend in memory of Bremer.

Organizers are collecting Feed More’s most wanted items, such as peanut butter, canned vegetables, beans and health snacks.

The food drive will be in the Canterbury Recreation parking lot (1300 Pump Road) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, March 25 and from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Bremer died on March 26, 2021. In January, a teen pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in her death and will be sentenced this spring.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hull Street and Price Club Roads
19-year-old identified as motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash
The cemetery said over a six week span 300 bronze vases were taken.
‘They need to stop doing it’: 300 bronze vases reported stolen from Henrico cemetery
VDOT says the crash happened on eastbound I-64 near Shannon Hill Road at mile marker 148.
Tractor-trailer spills logs onto I-64 in Goochland
The seven deputies (left to right) Bradley Disse, Brandon Rodgers, Dwayne Bramble, Jermaine...
Online fundraiser underway to support Henrico deputies charged in Otieno’s death
Police in Florida say a woman's father shot and killed her abusive ex-boyfriend.
Police: Father shoots, kills daughter’s abusive ex-boyfriend

Latest News

Virginia National Guard's Fort Pickett is undergoing a name change on March 24.
News to Know for Friday, March 24
Virginia National Guard’s Fort Pickett
Fort Pickett to be renamed to Fort Barfoot
GalaxyCon returns to the Richmond Convention Center from March 24-26, 2023.
GalaxyCon brings beloved celebrities back to Richmond
Lucia Bremer family to hold food drive