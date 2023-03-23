Tractor-trailer spills logs onto I-64 in Goochland
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer hauling logs crashed on eastbound I-64 in Goochland on Thursday morning.
According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the incident happened around 6 a.m. near Shannon Hill Road at mile marker 148, closing all eastbound lanes of the interstate.
There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.
