Tractor-trailer spills logs onto I-64 in Goochland

VDOT says the crash happened on eastbound I-64 near Shannon Hill Road at mile marker 148.
VDOT says the crash happened on eastbound I-64 near Shannon Hill Road at mile marker 148.(Photo: VDOT)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:09 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer hauling logs crashed on eastbound I-64 in Goochland on Thursday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the incident happened around 6 a.m. near Shannon Hill Road at mile marker 148, closing all eastbound lanes of the interstate.

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

