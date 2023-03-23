Tractor-trailer spills logs onto I-64 in Goochland

GOOCHLAND, Va. (WWBT) - A tractor-trailer hauling logs crashed on eastbound I-64 in Goochland on Thursday morning.

According to the Virginia Department of Transportation, the incident happened around 6 a.m. near Shannon Hill Road at mile marker 148, closing all eastbound lanes of the interstate.

Update @ 7:05 a.m. -



Traffic is being detoured at SR-208 Courthouse Rd. (Exit 143). https://t.co/umMfwq7s3p — VDOT Richmond (@VaDOTRVA) March 23, 2023

There’s currently no information on what caused the crash or if there are any injuries.

