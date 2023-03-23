Thursday: Mostly Cloudy, Warm and Breezy

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A big warmup today, then tomorrow brings a strong cold front and a quick afternoon temperature drop.

Thursday: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy and warm. Southwest wind 10-15mph with 25-30mph gusts. Highs in the upper 70s. *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers. Lows in the low 60s, highs around 70 around Noon, but likely turning cooler in the afternoon as a cold front moves across the area. Mid 80s for southern VA, Could dip into the 50s North of Richmond. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with light scattered showers in the morning. Less than 1/10″ rain expected. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-70s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Partly Sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 60s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a few scattered showers late in the day and at night. Lows in the upper-40s, highs in the low-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

Wednesday: Morning showers, then clearing. Lows in the low 40s, highs in mid 50s (Rain Chance: 50%)

