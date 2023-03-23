On This Day: Virginian Patrick Henry delivers famous ‘Liberty or Death’ speech in Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day in history, March 23, 1775, Patrick Henry signaled the coming revolution during his impassioned plea to the Second Virginia Convention at St. John’s church in Richmond.

He delivered the line now famous around the world: Give me liberty or give me death! But there’s more to the story that you didn’t learn about in high school.

Steven Wilson, the Executive Director of the St. John’s Church Foundation tells us about how the speech came about that day, and why we don’t even know the speech word for word, in this Episode 3 of Season 6 of the How We Got Here Podcast:

