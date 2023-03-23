Otieno funeral arrangements underway as online fundraiser helps family

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -The family of Irvo Otieno, a Henrico man that died while being transported to a mental health hospital in Dinwiddie, is still working to finalize funeral arrangements.

As of now, the family has asked Rev. Al Sharpton to deliver the eulogy, but there is no word on his response yet.

The community is also donating to a GoFundMe set up by Irvo’s brother Leon Ocheing to help pay for the 28-year-old’s “homecoming” and to “help our family navigate and survive the duration of the fight for Justice for Irvo Otieno.”

So far, almost $14,000 of their $100,000 goal has been donated. The highest donation was $1,000 from an anonymous donor. You can find the link to donate here.

