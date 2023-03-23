Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

NFL player learns about cancer diagnosis during routine physical exam

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau watches from the sideline during the first half of an...
Las Vegas Raiders tight end Foster Moreau watches from the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Jan. 7, 2023.(File | AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
By The Associated Press and Mark Anderson
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - NFL tight end Foster Moreau posted on Twitter on Wednesday that he was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma during a physical with the New Orleans Saints.

“I’m grateful for the support and thankful for people who have stood firm with me,” Moreau tweeted. “There hasn’t been a single step I’ve taken without hundreds of people lighting the path before me, and I will continue to seek their guidance.”

The 25-year-old Moreau added he was stepping away from football for now and vowed to beat cancer “and get back to doing what I love!”

Moreau is a free agent who played the previous four seasons for the Raiders, who took him in the fourth round of the 2019 draft out of LSU when the Las Vegas team was based in Oakland. Last season, he set career highs with 33 catches for 420 yards. Moreau also caught two touchdown passes.

In a tweet posted by the Raiders, the team showed its support for Moreau: “Your Raider family is with you, Foster.”

He started 14 games last season and 25 over the last two years. Moreau has 91 career receptions for 1,107 yards and 12 TDs.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hull Street and Price Club Roads
19-year-old identified as motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Police say 4 to 6 cars on the carrier caught fire on I-295.
Car carrier with multiple vehicles catch fire on I-295
This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police...
Police: Woman dead after man runs red light in Petersburg
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Why NBC12 is releasing the Otieno video

Latest News

This photo provided by Gianluca Masi shows asteroid 2023 DZ2, indicated by the arrow at the...
Large asteroid coming close, but zero chance of hitting us
Images created by Eliot Higgins with the use of artificial intelligence show a fictitious...
Trump arrested? Putin jailed? Fake AI images spread online
The FBI works on the scene of a shooting, Thursday, March 23, 2023 in north Houston. Officials...
Authorities: 1 person fatally shot during rescue of migrants
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
‘Scared to go to school’: Denver shooting stokes backlash
People walk in front of the courthouse past cameras and equipment set up by the media ahead of...
Trump grand jury turns to other matters, done for the week