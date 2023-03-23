Your Money with Carlson Financial
News to Know for Thursday, March 23

The seven sheriff's deputies and three Central State Hospital employees charged with...
The seven sheriff's deputies and three Central State Hospital employees charged with second-degree murder have all been granted bond.(WWBT)
By David Hylton
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 6:59 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a look at the top headlines for Thursday, March 23:

Latest on the Otieno Case

  • Henrico Sheriff Alisa Gregory remains silent on the Irvo Otieno investigation. After no response to phone calls and emails, NBC12 stopped by Gregory’s office to give her an opportunity to speak out about the investigation on Wednesday.
  • A fundraiser was launched just days ago to help the Henrico deputies charged in the case and their families while they navigate the legal process.
  • All of the suspects charged with second-degree murder of Otieno have been granted bond.

Roundabout Debate

Debate continues over the northside intersection where the AP Hill Monument once stood.

Big Warmup

  • A big warmup on Thursday, but Friday brings a strong cold front and a quick afternoon temperature drop. Click/tap here for the full forecast.

Housing Waitlist Opens

  • The Department of Social Services in Chesterfield and Colonial Heights will join Virginia Housing to open the Housing Choice Voucher waiting list. Residents from Chesterfield County and the City of Colonial Heights can apply online between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. on Thursday, March 23.

TikTok CEO to Face Congressional Committee

  • The CEO of TikTok will make a high-profile appearance Thursday before a U.S. Congressional committee, where he’ll face a grilling on data security and user safety while he makes his own case for why the hugely popular video-sharing app shouldn’t be banned.

Organ Transplant System Overhauled

  • The U.S. is modernizing and reforming its organ transplant system. The Department of Health and Human Services announced the U.S. Organ Procurement and Transplantation Network will have a new data dashboard.

