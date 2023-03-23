New health clinic aims to help uninsured in Richmond’s southside

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Along Everett Street in Richmond’s southside, health officials from Bon Secours gathered to commemorate the new Bon Secours Community Health Clinic in Manchester.

On Thursday morning, health officials cut a ribbon on the new 8,000 square foot space with eight exam rooms, an on-site laboratory and behavioral health space. The space also supports back-to-school immunizations and women’s health services.

Officials from Bon Secours cut a ribbon to commemorate a new clinic in Manchester. (Source;WWBT | WWBT)

“We do have a part-time licensed clinical social worker who will provide behavioral health supports to our patients here,” said Madelyn Cutter, manager of primary and specialty care services for community health at Bon Secours Richmond, said during a tour of the facility.

The clinic is also an extension of the Care-A-Van from Bon Secours, which has been providing health services to the uninsured for nearly 30 years.

“Just last year, like Becky mentioned, the Care-A-Van saw more than 14,000 patient visits at various church sites,” said Mike Lutes, market president for Bon Secours Richmond, at the podium to the commemorate the new clinic.

The location of the clinic will also be about two to three miles away from the sites where many patients visit the Care-A-Van.

“It gives us a community presence, a safe place for people to know they can come. We can show up at the Care-A-Van, that’s the building and they will take care of us,” said Paula Young, medical director for community health access and Richmond Community Hospital.

Through this new clinic, health leaders hope this will expand access to healthcare.

“It will be transformative for the many thousands of uninsured people, children, immigrant children that are trying to get ready to go to school here, people in need of chronic disease management, and many who have other struggles around food insecurity, affordable housing. behavioral health, and personal violence,” said Becky Clay Christensen, executive director of community health at Bon Secours Richmond.

Health leaders said the health clinic cost more than $3 million and a majority of the funding came from a $2 million gift from a donor who Bon Secours said “was passionate about caring for the underserved. The Foundation will continue to engage donors to fundraise for this important program.”

The Bon Secours Community Health Clinic, located at 2301 Everett Street, will officially open for patients on April 3.

The clinic will run on appointments and will be open Monday through Friday from 8:30 am. until 4:30 p.m. The Care-A-Van will also continue to deploy to various other church locations for same-day acute care. In addition, the mobile health clinic will offer virtual visit options and will continue to offer vaccines and immunizations for adults and children.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.