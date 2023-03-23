Mother-son team from Va. complete 7 half marathons in 7 continents

QUINTON, Va. (WWBT) - A Quinton boy and his mom are now, possibly, world record holders.

A Quinton boy, named Braxton Lee, set out to race across seven continents in seven days with his mom, Maryanne.

He wanted to set two records doing it.

Maryanne says they got delayed in Brazil, so unfortunately they missed the seven-day mark by a couple of hours. However, she says it was the experience of a lifetime.

She says they believe Braxton is the youngest to run seven half marathons in seven continents.

Braxton Lee celebrates one of his seven half marathons in seven continents. (Photo via Maryanne Braxton)

They also had the goal to be the first mother/son team to hit the mark. There was another mother-son team who participated, so that honor will be shared.

Braxton came in second overall male in the half marathon challenge and Maryanne came in second overall in the female category.

They have to officially apply for those world record titles with all the details, of course.

Braxton and Maryanne Lee faces temperatures well below 0 degrees for the run in Antarctica. (Photo via Maryanne Braxton)

In Antarctica, they ran in minus-25-degree temperatures with 40 mph wind gusts.

In Australia, it was 96 degrees.

“It goes to show that if you set your mind to something and stay mentally strong, you can accomplish anything,” Maryanne Lee said in an email.

Braxton has raised thousands of dollars for others and started “Braxton Running for People Who Can’t.” In addition to raising money for fallen and injured law enforcement, he’s run for sick children, animal awareness organizations, and anywhere else he felt he could make a difference.

