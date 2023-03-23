Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Gisele Bündchen talks about divorce from Tom Brady

This combination of photos shows Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen modeling the Colcci...
This combination of photos shows Brazilian supermodel Gisele Bundchen modeling the Colcci Summer collection at Sao Paulo Fashion Week in Sao Paulo, Brazil, on April 15, 2015, left, and Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady before an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, on Sept. 18, 2021, in New Orleans.(AP Photo/Andre Penner, left, and Jonathan Bachman)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Gisele Bündchen said the end of her marriage to Tom Brady was like “death and a rebirth.”

The fashion model opened up about the couple’s relationship in Vanity Fair.

Bündchen said she didn’t leave Brady because he decided to play football for one more season.

She described it as “one piece of a much bigger puzzle.”

Over the years, Bündchen said they grew apart and wanted different things.

Bündchen and Brady were married for 13 years.

They have two children together.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hull Street and Price Club Roads
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Chesterfield
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Police say 4 to 6 cars on the carrier caught fire on I-295.
Car carrier with multiple vehicles catch fire on I-295
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Why NBC12 is releasing the Otieno video
This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police...
Police: Woman dead after man runs red light in Petersburg

Latest News

FILE - This July 26 2018 file photo shows the logo of Hyundai Motor Co. in Seoul, South Korea.
Park outside: Hyundai, Kia recall vehicles due to fire risk
VDOT says the crash happened on eastbound I-64 near Shannon Hill Road at mile marker 148.
Tractor-trailer spills logs onto I-64 in Goochland
Sheriff deputies block a road in the town of Bailey, Colo., where authorities found an...
Denver high school shooting suspect dead, coroner confirms
FILE - Rep. Jason Crow, D-Colo., talks during an interview with The Associated Press in his...
Iraq weapons assessment failures shadow US intelligence 20 years later