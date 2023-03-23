Your Money with Carlson Financial
Fort Lee to be redesignated as Fort Gregg-Adams

Fort Gregg-Adams, formerly known as Fort Lee, is named after two Army Field Sustainment officers.
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
FORT LEE, Va. (WWBT) -Fort Lee is being redesigned as Fort Gregg-Adams on April 27—the new name honors two Black Army officers in field sustainment.

Lt. Gen. Arthur J. Gregg rose from a private to a three-star general during his military logistics career, which began after WWII and spanned nearly 36 years. Gregg, now 94, will be the only living person in Army history to have an installation named after him.

Lt. Col. Charity Adams was the first Black officer in the Women’s Army Auxiliary Corps, later known as the Women’s Army Corps, in World War II and led the first predominately Black WAC unit to serve overseas.

The post is one of nine Army installations being redesigned by Defense Department-endorsed recommendations from the congressional Naming Commission to remove the names, symbols, displays, monuments and paraphernalia commemorating the Confederacy.

“The Naming Commission sought to recommend names that are ‘inspirational to the Soldiers and civilians who serve on our Army posts, and to the communities who support them.’ They delivered exactly that with these two inspiring leaders,” Simerly said, adding: “Their tremendous accomplishments – from World War II through the Cold War – speak to the important history of this installation and to the courage, dignity, and devotion to duty that we strive to instill in every Soldier training here at the home of the Army Sustainment.”

There will be a ceremony for the redesignation on April 27. In-person attendance at the ceremony will be by invitation only. The entire event will be live-streamed on www.facebook.com/ArmyFortLee.

