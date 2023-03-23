Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Flying Squirrels season opener sold out for 13th consecutive year

Richmond Flying Squirrels logo
Richmond Flying Squirrels logo(Flying Squirrels Baseball)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Tickets for the Richmond Flying Squirrels season opener sold out as of Thursday, making it the 13th season in a row the game has sold out.

“Squirrels fans have sold out Opening Night once again and this year faster than any other year than 2010, " Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We are very excited about April 7 and celebrating another season of making memories with Squirrels Nation. Thank you to the great front office staff who has worked tirelessly in preparation for not only April 7 but the entire 2023 season.”

Actor and comedian Robert Wuhl, who starred in the classic baseball film “Bull Durham” and HBO series “Arliss,” will be at The Diamond to meet with fans and throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the game.

A limited number of VIP Meet & Greet packages are still available, which include an exclusive Robert Wuhl commemorative autograph card, an all-you-eat buffet in the Segra Picnic Zone and a field-level ticket for the game.

The game is set for Friday, April 7, at 6:35 p.m., as the Flying Squirrels take on the Reading Fightin Phils.

Tickets for the rest of the 2023 season are on sale now online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hull Street and Price Club Roads
19-year-old identified as motorcyclist killed in Chesterfield crash
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Police say 4 to 6 cars on the carrier caught fire on I-295.
Car carrier with multiple vehicles catch fire on I-295
This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police...
Police: Woman dead after man runs red light in Petersburg
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Why NBC12 is releasing the Otieno video

Latest News

Fans came out to sendoff the Virginia Tech Women's Basketball team as they head to Seattle for...
Fans cheer on Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball as team departs for Seattle
VCU fell 63-51 to St. Mary's in NCAA first round
VCU falls to St. Mary's in NCAA first round
The Rams fell to St. Mary's on Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
VCU defeated by Saint Mary’s in NCAA first round
VCU fans cheer on the Rams for their NCAA Tournament run.
How to watch the VCU vs. Saint Mary’s game