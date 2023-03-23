Flying Squirrels season opener sold out for 13th consecutive year

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Tickets for the Richmond Flying Squirrels season opener sold out as of Thursday, making it the 13th season in a row the game has sold out.

“Squirrels fans have sold out Opening Night once again and this year faster than any other year than 2010, " Flying Squirrels CEO Todd “Parney” Parnell said. “We are very excited about April 7 and celebrating another season of making memories with Squirrels Nation. Thank you to the great front office staff who has worked tirelessly in preparation for not only April 7 but the entire 2023 season.”

Actor and comedian Robert Wuhl, who starred in the classic baseball film “Bull Durham” and HBO series “Arliss,” will be at The Diamond to meet with fans and throw out the ceremonial first pitch at the game.

A limited number of VIP Meet & Greet packages are still available, which include an exclusive Robert Wuhl commemorative autograph card, an all-you-eat buffet in the Segra Picnic Zone and a field-level ticket for the game.

The game is set for Friday, April 7, at 6:35 p.m., as the Flying Squirrels take on the Reading Fightin Phils.

Tickets for the rest of the 2023 season are on sale now online at SquirrelsBaseball.com/Tickets, by phone at 804-359-3866 or in person at the Flying Squirrels ticket office.

