Crews responding to wildfire in the Shenandoah National Park

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah National Park (SNP) has confirmed a wildfire near the Big Meadows area.

According to the SNP, smoke was seen by staff this afternoon, and trails in the area and Rapidan Road are closed. Crews are battling the blaze, and power to the Big Meadows area has been cut off by the power company.

Here's a look at the fire in the Shenandoah National Park. (ShenandoahNPS)

As of 5:30 p.m., the SNP says around 13.5 acres have been affected by the fire, and the SNP is reporting around 25% containment.

This is a developing story, and we will share more information once we have it.

Rapidan Road and area trails are closed due to wildfire. Power has been cut to Big Meadows area. We are on scene to suppress. — ShenandoahNPS (@ShenandoahNPS) March 23, 2023

Wildfire right now in the Shenandoah National Park

Unfortunately winds will not be helpful and rain won't start to come in until overnight.

Winds stay elevated into tonight so avoid this area https://t.co/qsxAm8oZ6b pic.twitter.com/ZCRNEmXFuZ — Aubrey Urbanowicz (@WHSVaubs) March 23, 2023

