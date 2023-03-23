Your Money with Carlson Financial
Crews responding to wildfire in the Shenandoah National Park

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:51 PM EDT
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah National Park (SNP) has confirmed a wildfire near the Big Meadows area.

According to the SNP, smoke was seen by staff this afternoon, and trails in the area and Rapidan Road are closed. Crews are battling the blaze, and power to the Big Meadows area has been cut off by the power company.

Here's a look at the fire in the Shenandoah National Park.
Here's a look at the fire in the Shenandoah National Park.(ShenandoahNPS)

As of 5:30 p.m., the SNP says around 13.5 acres have been affected by the fire, and the SNP is reporting around 25% containment.

This is a developing story, and we will share more information once we have it.

