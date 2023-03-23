Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

Fans cheer on Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball as team departs for Seattle

Fans came out to sendoff the Virginia Tech Women's Basketball team as they head to Seattle for...
Fans came out to sendoff the Virginia Tech Women's Basketball team as they head to Seattle for their Sweet 16 matchup against Tennessee.(Will Thomas)
By Will Thomas
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - It was wheels up for the Virginia Tech Women’s Basketball team as they flew to Seattle Wednesday for their Sweet 16 matchup against Tennessee. A crowd of around 50 fans joined them in Blacksburg as they hopped on the bus and headed to the airport.

“I think it’s huge for Virginia Tech and for women’s basketball as a whole, and I think they are just super ambassadors for our school that I now work at, and I think they are tremendous role models for young women. I love that they are fierce on the court but also just wonderful role models and very kind and great individuals off the court,” said Annika Schmierer.

The “Go Hokies” chants were in full force and the fans talked about how proud they are of this team. The fans have high hopes for what the rest of the NCAA Tournament has in store and hope the Lady Hokies can bring home the championship.

The Lady Hokies are in action Saturday against Tennessee and the game tips off at 6:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hull Street and Price Club Roads
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Chesterfield
Cracker Barrel permanently closes remaining Portland metro area restaurants.
Cracker Barrel closing all Portland-area restaurants
Police say 4 to 6 cars on the carrier caught fire on I-295.
Car carrier with multiple vehicles catch fire on I-295
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Why NBC12 is releasing the Otieno video
This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police...
Police: Woman dead after man runs red light in Petersburg

Latest News

VCU fell 63-51 to St. Mary's in NCAA first round
VCU falls to St. Mary's in NCAA first round
The Rams fell to St. Mary's on Friday afternoon in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
VCU defeated by Saint Mary’s in NCAA first round
VCU fans cheer on the Rams for their NCAA Tournament run.
How to watch the VCU vs. Saint Mary’s game
UVA v. Furman
UVA loses to Furman 68-67 in NCAA tournament