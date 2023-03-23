Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home

County firefighter dies after training exercise

Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.
Bartow County firefighter Matthew Smith has died from complications during a training exercise.(Bartow County)
By Talgat Almanov and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:26 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARTOW COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL/Gray News) - A Georgia firefighter has died after a training exercise.

According to Bartow County Fire and Emergency Services, firefighter Matthew Smith died Tuesday afternoon after suffering a medical episode during a training exercise last Thursday.

The department stated that it is with heavy hearts that it shares the news of the passing of one of its own.

“Please keep the Smith family and our department in your prayers during this difficult time,” the department shared.

Funeral arrangements for Smith were not immediately released.

Officials did not say how long Smith worked for Bartow County.

Copyright 2023 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Why NBC12 is releasing the Otieno video
Irvo Otieno died March 6.
Videos show moments leading up to Otieno’s death
Hull Street and Price Club Roads
Motorcyclist dies after crash in Chesterfield
Ten people - seven Henrico sheriff's deputies and three Central State Hospital employees - face...
Grand jury indicts 10 people charged in Otieno’s death
Henrico Police say one male suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following...
Teen dies after officer-involved shooting in Henrico

Latest News

FILE - Actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the Christian Siriano Fall/Winter 2023 fashion show in...
Lindsay Lohan, other celebs settle with SEC over crypto case
Denver police responded to reports of a shooting at East High School on Wednesday, March 22,...
Police find vehicle of Denver school shooting suspect
Damage to a building is seen on Wednesday, March 22, 2023, in Montebello, Calif., after a...
1 hurt when tornado near Los Angeles rips up building roofs
The family of Irvo Ochieno seeks answers amid an investigation.
Otrieno’s death begs questions about Marcus Alert in Henrico