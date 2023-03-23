Your Money with Carlson Financial
AP source: Steve Apostolopoulos joins bidding for Commanders

Washington Commanders logo
Washington Commanders logo(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 1:10 PM EDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the situation tells The Associated Press that Canadian billionaire Steve Apostolopoulos has joined the bidding for the NFL’s Washington Commanders.

Apostolopoulos joins groups led by Josh Harris and Tilman Fertitta in getting approved by the league to bid on the team.

Longtime owner Dan Snyder and wife Tanya hired a firm in November to look into selling part or all of the Commanders.

The upcoming owners meeting in Arizona has been considered a pertinent time to have a sale approved.

Three-quarters of the owners must approve any sale.

