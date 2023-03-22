Your Money with Carlson Financial
Wednesday Forecast: Cloudy with spotty showers

Your First Alert Weather forecast from NBC12's weather team.
By Rachel Meyers
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 3:55 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 70s Thursday and Friday.

Wednesday: Cloudy with sprinkles this morning. Mostly cloudy with a spotty shower possible this afternoon and evening. Highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

Thursday: Partly sunny, breezy and warm. Southwest wind 5-15mph with 30mph gusts. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-to-upper 70s. (Rain Chance: 10%) Even with a sprinkle chance, it’s the *Verified* Best Weather Day of the Week.

Friday: Partly to mostly cloudy with rain possible in the afternoon. Lows near 60°, highs in the upper 70s. (PM Rain Chance: 40%)

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and warm with light scattered showers. Lows near 50°, highs in the low 70s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

Sunday: Mostly sunny. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the low 70s.

Monday: Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered light showers. Lows in the upper 40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 50%)

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a few scattered light showers. Lows in the mid-40s, highs in the mid-60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)

