Two taken to hospital after trapped in car on Hull Street, 288

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Two people were taken to the hospital in Chesterfield Wednesday afternoon after a crash off Hull Street Road and 288.

Police responded to the two-vehicle crash around 3 p.m. on March 22. Firefighters had to rescue two people trapped in a car.

Two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. (Chesterfield County Police Department)

The two were taken to a nearby hospital but are expected to be okay.

The driver of the van will be charged with reckless driving.

