Two taken to hospital after trapped in car on Hull Street, 288
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Two people were taken to the hospital in Chesterfield Wednesday afternoon after a crash off Hull Street Road and 288.
Police responded to the two-vehicle crash around 3 p.m. on March 22. Firefighters had to rescue two people trapped in a car.
The two were taken to a nearby hospital but are expected to be okay.
The driver of the van will be charged with reckless driving.
