Two taken to hospital after trapped in car on Hull Street, 288

Two people had to be cut out of the vehicle that overturned.
Two people had to be cut out of the vehicle that overturned.(Chesterfield County Police Department)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 4:50 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) -Two people were taken to the hospital in Chesterfield Wednesday afternoon after a crash off Hull Street Road and 288.

Police responded to the two-vehicle crash around 3 p.m. on March 22. Firefighters had to rescue two people trapped in a car.

Two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Two were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.(Chesterfield County Police Department)

The two were taken to a nearby hospital but are expected to be okay.

The driver of the van will be charged with reckless driving.

