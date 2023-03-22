Some Otieno suspects granted bond

Court hearings are scheduled in April and May for most of the suspects
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:06 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DINWIDDIE, Va. (WWBT) - Some of the suspects charged with second-degree murder of Irvo Otieno have been granted bond. Here’s a look at the current status of each of the 10 people charged in the case, according to Virginia court records:

Randy Joseph Boyer

- Granted bond on March 21

- An attorney advisement hearing on March 22 was withdrawn

- Pre-trial motions hearing on April 26

Dwayne Alan Bramble

- Granted bond on March 22

- Pre-trial motions hearing on May 3

Jermaine Lavar Branch

- No court updates on bond

- Pre-trial motions hearing on May 10

Bradley Thomas Disse

- No court updates on bond

- Pre-trial motions hearing on April 26

Tabitha Renee Levere

- Granted bond on March 22

- Pre-trial motions hearing on May 10th

Brandon Edward Rodgers

- Granted bond on March 21

- Pre-trial motions hearing on May 3

Kaiyell Dajour Sanders

- Granted bond on March 22

- Pre-trial motions hearing on May 10

Darian Malique Blackwell

- Bond hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. March 22

Wavie Lavon Jones

- Granted bond on March 21

- Pre-trial motions hearing on May 3

Sadarius Devon Williams

- Bond hearing scheduled for 1 p.m. March 22

A grand jury on Tuesday indicted the seven Henrico sheriff’s deputies and three Central State Hospital employees on second-degree murder charges on March 21.

The indictments came on the same day that video of Otieno’s death at the hospital was released through public court filings inside the Dinwiddie County Courthouse.

Otieno died March 6 during an intake process at the hospital.

