Richmond’s Police Department celebrates women in law enforcement

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Women in law enforcement are being celebrated in the City of Richmond.

Each year, The Richmond Police Department celebrates women by making empowering banners and pennants to hang in their offices, on their lockers or at home. The group gathered at headquarters downtown Wednesday afternoon.

“I always wanted to be the type of people to save someone’s life or make their life better. And I feel like me being put in a position to be able to go through the academy, be on the streets and see people happy and say thank you for helping me, it’s such a great joy for me,” said Officer Brandi Jordan, Richmond Police Dept.

Women comprise 25% of the sworn workforce at RPD but that number is growing.

“I’m big on communication so women I feel are big communicators and just being able to understand the citizen and have more compassion and for them to know that we’ve probably gone through the same experiences that they have, especially the females,” said Det. Sonia Austin-Moore, Richmond Police Dept.

Currently, 23 women hold leadership roles within the department. That’s a Sergeant rank or higher.

“So that females know that this is something, this is not a job that just a man can do. I’ve had all the training and all the mentors that I have are female,” said Master Patrolman Kimberly Drake, Richmond Police Dept.

RPD also says 50% of senior level Command Staff are women.

