Police: Woman dead after man runs red light in Petersburg

This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police...
This crash remains under investigation with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Richmond Division Crash Reconstruction Team.
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 11:33 AM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 28-year-old Petersburg woman died on March 15 after a crash involving a red-light runner, Virginia State Police said.

“A 2013 Chevy Silverado driven by Michael Kenneth Dawson, 38, of Hopewell, ran the red light while traveling south on Adams Street and struck a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis in the passenger side door,” state police said about the crash, which happened at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at the intersection of Adams and Washington streets.

The driver of the Mercury was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger of that vehicle - Denasia Shaquelle Gray - was transported to the hospital where she died.

This crash remains under investigation.

