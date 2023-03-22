Police: Woman dead after man runs red light in Petersburg

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - A 28-year-old Petersburg woman died on March 15 after a crash involving a red-light runner, Virginia State Police said.

“A 2013 Chevy Silverado driven by Michael Kenneth Dawson, 38, of Hopewell, ran the red light while traveling south on Adams Street and struck a 2003 Mercury Grand Marquis in the passenger side door,” state police said about the crash, which happened at 11:20 p.m. Wednesday, March 15 at the intersection of Adams and Washington streets.

The driver of the Mercury was transported to the hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The passenger of that vehicle - Denasia Shaquelle Gray - was transported to the hospital where she died.

This crash remains under investigation.

