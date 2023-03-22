Police: Shooting at Denver high school; 2 adults injured

Your Money with Carlson Financial
By Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
DENVER (Gray News) – Police said two people had been injured in a shooting at a Colorado high school Wednesday.

The Denver Police Department said on Twitter that it responded to East High School. Two adult victims were found and transported to nearby hospitals, they said.

“It is believed the suspect is no longer on scene, and investigators are working to develop additional info,” a spokesperson said on Twitter.

An official said the two victims were faculty members, The Denver Post reported. They did not provide information on their conditions.

Denver Public Schools tweeted that the school was placed on lockdown. They plan to do a controlled release of students once police give clearance, they said.

