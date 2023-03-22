Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Officials: 8 dolphins dead after stranding in New Jersey

NJ: 8 dolphins dead after mass stranding event in Sea Isle City (Source: WPVI)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEA ISLE CITY, N.J. (AP) — Eight dolphins have died after they became stranded on a beach in New Jersey, marine animal welfare officials said.

The Marine Mammal Stranding Center said on Facebook on Tuesday morning that a pod of eight dolphins known as “common dolphins” had become stranded in Sea Isle City and that staff and a veterinarian had responded with help from local officials. Officials said at the time that two of the dolphins had died.

On Tuesday afternoon, officials said the remaining six dolphins were assessed by the veterinarian and the decision was made to euthanize them to prevent further suffering. Their conditions were rapidly deteriorating and returning them to the ocean would have prolonged their inevitable death, officials said.

The dolphins have been taken to the New Jersey State Lab for necropsies.

“We share in the public’s sorrow for these beautiful animals, and hope that the necropsies will help us understand the reason for their stranding,” the post on Facebook said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Police say one male suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following...
Teen dies after officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Why NBC12 is releasing the Otieno video
One person in Hanover has died after their SUV collided with a dump Truck on Ashland Road...
Driver dies in Hanover crash involving dump truck
The two defense attorneys who file motions to suppress the videos represented Deputy Kaiyell...
2 suspects trying to stop release of Otieno video
Irvo Otieno died March 6.
Videos show moments leading up to Otieno’s death

Latest News

Cranes and construction workers have started tearing down the old Spring Rock Green Shopping...
Spring Rock Green Shopping Center demolition begins
The family and their attorneys held a press conference on Tuesday inside the First Baptist...
Irvo Otieno’s family speaks out after indictments and surveillance video released
At a press conference Tuesday night, the family of Irvo Otieno spoke out after videos released...
Irvo Otieno’s family speaks out after indictments and surveillance video released
A 15-year-old boy died and five young women were injured in a Milwaukee mass shooting in the...
Milwaukee shooting kills teenage boy, injures 5 women
Police say a man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Man critically injured following Henrico shooting