News to know for Wednesday, March 22

The Otieno Family responds after three Virginia hospital workers and seven deputies are charged...
The Otieno Family responds after three Virginia hospital workers and seven deputies are charged with murder in the death of Irvo Otieno. (CNN)
By Jessica Redwood
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 8:10 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Here’s a look at your top stories for Wednesday, March 22.

Otieno Family Responds After Release Of Surveillance Video

  • The video shows deputies on top of him. After trying to restrain Otieno for an extended period, the video shows he is no longer moving, and deputies search for a pulse. Family attorney Benjamin Crump said some deputies put their knees on Otieno’s neck for more than 11 minutes.

UVA Shooting Victim ‘Mike Hollins’ Speaks Out

  • Hollins says playing football again was the furthest thing from his mind, but here he is four months later on the football field, taking everything day by day. He also says he will never forget his three teammates, Lavel Davis Jr., Devin Chandler, and D’Sean Perry, who lost their lives.

Mechanicville Man Sentenced For Role In January 6 Riot

Chesterfield, Colonial Heights Opens Housing Waitlist

  • Applicants are not guaranteed to earn a spot on the waitlist. One hundred applicants will be chosen randomly by lottery to be added to the waitlist.

Bon Secour Health Clinic Opens In Manchester

  • Bon Secours leaders and community representatives will celebrate the opening of the new Bon Secours Community Health Clinic at the Center for Healthy Living in Manchester.

Cloudy With Spotty Showers

  • Cloudy with a 20% chance of light showers in the morning. Highs in the low 60s.

Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Irvo Otieno died March 6.
Ten people - seven Henrico sheriff's deputies and three Central State Hospital employees - face...
Henrico Police say one male suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following...
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Cranes and construction workers have started tearing down the old Spring Rock Green Shopping...
