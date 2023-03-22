Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Newborn abandoned in the cold outside of Massachusetts home, police say

Police are searching for a mother who allegedly abandoned her newborn for two days outside of a home in Massachusetts. (Credit: WBZ via CNN Newsource)
By WBZ Staff
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 7:58 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WBZ) - Police in Massachusetts are looking for a mom who allegedly left her newborn outside in the cold for two days.

Juliannys Aviles came home and unexpectedly found a helpless baby boy on her doorstep, tucked in a car seat, cold and crying.

“It was a blessing that he was still alive. It was a blessing. It was meant for me to find him,” she said.

The newborn was left outside in the frigid cold for two days.

Police said they believe that the baby was abandoned from Friday night until Sunday evening when the family got back from their weekend getaway in Boston.

“His face was so swollen. His feet were red and super swollen. His whole body was cracked. His hands were cracked. He needed the medical attention,” Aviles said.

Her husband ran to get help from their neighbor, Marilyn Whyte.

“I looked at the baby’s eyes. All you could see was they were swollen from crying so much. It was just so devastating. It just broke my heart into pieces,” she said.

The baby boy was taken to Baystate Medical Center, where he is still recovering.

As police look for his mother, advocates say under the state’s Safe Haven Act, desperate parents can leave their newborns at a fire station or at the hospital without facing criminal prosecution.

“You don’t have to give any information. It might make them more comfortable to bring the baby and not be scared,” advocate Serenity Jackson said.

Those who helped save the baby’s life want answers.

“I just don’t understand what type of mother would do such a thing. That’s what breaks my heart,” Whyte said.

The Aviles family said they hope to foster the baby they helped.

“We saved his life. He was meant for us. He was meant to be with us,” Aviles said.

Copyright 2023 WBZ via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Why NBC12 is releasing the Otieno video
Irvo Otieno died March 6.
Videos show moments leading up to Otieno’s death
Ten people - seven Henrico sheriff's deputies and three Central State Hospital employees - face...
Grand jury indicts 10 people charged in Otieno’s death
Henrico Police say one male suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following...
Teen dies after officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Latest News

Cranes and construction workers have started tearing down the old Spring Rock Green Shopping...
Spring Rock Green Shopping Center demolition begins
Grocery store prices may rise as storm after storm floods farms across the state.
Flooded fields in California means higher food prices
In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Emergency Service, emergency personnel work at the...
Missiles, drones hit civilian buildings in Ukraine
The Otieno Family responds after three Virginia hospital workers and seven deputies are charged...
News to know for Wednesday, March 22
Witness Greg Ramone said in court Tuesday he saw the actress crash hard into a man.
Witness says he heard scream in Gwyneth Paltrow ski crash trial