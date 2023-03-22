Motorcyclist dies after crash in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD Co., Va. (WWBT) - A motorcyclist died in Chesterfield Wednesday morning after police say it hit an SUV on Hull Street Road.

On March 22, around 9 a.m., police got reports that a motorcycle was recklessly driving and passing vehicles on Hicks Road. Officers later watched the same bike, a 2007 Honda CBR600RR, heading east on Hull Street Road.

An officer went to stop the motorcycle, but instead, it sped off.

About an hour later, the motorcycle hit a 2011 GMC Terrain pulling out of a parking lot on Hull Street Road. The motorcyclist was taken to a nearby hospital, where they later died.

Police are withholding their identity until the next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information should contact the police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

VDOT says two eastbound and one westbound lane of traffic are closed.

