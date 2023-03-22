Your Money with Carlson Financial
Man critically injured following Henrico shooting

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 10:04 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a shooting along Mechanicsville Turnpike Tuesday evening.

On March 21, just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Tnpk on the report of a shooting.

Police say a man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

HPD is still in the investigation’s early stages and is not currently looking for anyone else in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

