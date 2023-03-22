Man critically injured following Henrico shooting

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -Henrico police are investigating a shooting along Mechanicsville Turnpike Tuesday evening.

On March 21, just before 6 p.m., officers responded to the 1900 block of Mechanicsville Tnpk on the report of a shooting.

Police say a man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

HPD is still in the investigation’s early stages and is not currently looking for anyone else in connection to this incident.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

