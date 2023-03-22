Your Money with Carlson Financial
Advertise With Us
St. Jude Dream Home
Weather in the Garden

Irvo Otieno’s family speaks out after indictments and surveillance video released

By John Hood
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 11:11 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - At a press conference Tuesday night, the family of Irvo Otieno spoke out after videos released Tuesday showed the final moments of Otieno’s life and ten people were indicted for his death.

“We allowed you, his family allowed you to watch that because we want you to feel exactly what we feel as a family,” Leon Ochieng, Otieno’s brother, said.

One video from inside the Henrico Regional Jail West on March 6 shows deputies surrounding Otieno’s cell. Then there is some type of commotion.

The prosecutor said Otieno was handcuffed in the video, and you can see a deputy pepper spray Otieno through his door slot.

Six sheriff’s deputies then enter the cell, and deputies start punching Otieno as described by the Dinwiddie Commonwealth’s Attorney.

Nearly 15 minutes later, he is carried out in handcuffs and loaded into an SUV to drive him to Central State Hospital.

From there, the other video goes inside Central State, where more than a dozen people surround Otieno, who is handcuffed and shackled at the legs.

The video shows deputies on top of him. After trying to restrain Otieno for an extended period, the video shows he is no longer moving, and deputies search for a pulse.

Family attorney Benjamin Crump said some of the deputies put their knee on Otieno’s neck for more than 11 minutes.

“Can you imagine the agony that Irvo was enduring while all those seconds added up to minutes,” Crump said.

State leaders, including Gov. Glenn Youngkin, commented after watching the video on Tuesday.

Otieno’s family said they want to see that change happen.

“Our governor, what you said about our family if you really do empathize and you feel what we feel, do something,” Ochieng said. “Let your state be an example for the rest of the country and the rest of the world.”

On Tuesday, a grand jury also indicted all ten people charged with Otieno’s death.

“Those ten monsters, those ten criminals, I was happy to hear that they were indicted,” Caroline Ouko, Otieno’s mother, said.

Ouko said they are still on a long road to justice.

“With young people who are going through mental distress and the world behind me, we will achieve justice for Ivo Otieno,” Ouko said.

The family said they are still planning funeral arrangements to allow time for Otieno’s family from Kenya to make it to the service.

Crump said more information will be released on Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Henrico Police say one male suspect is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries following...
Teen dies after officer-involved shooting in Henrico
Irvo Otieno’s family said he wanted to be great one day and help their village in Kenya with...
Why NBC12 is releasing the Otieno video
One person in Hanover has died after their SUV collided with a dump Truck on Ashland Road...
Driver dies in Hanover crash involving dump truck
The two defense attorneys who file motions to suppress the videos represented Deputy Kaiyell...
2 suspects trying to stop release of Otieno video
Irvo Otieno died March 6.
Videos show moments leading up to Otieno’s death

Latest News

Cranes and construction workers have started tearing down the old Spring Rock Green Shopping...
Spring Rock Green Shopping Center demolition begins
At a press conference Tuesday night, the family of Irvo Otieno spoke out after videos released...
Irvo Otieno’s family speaks out after indictments and surveillance video released
Police say a man was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.
Man critically injured following Henrico shooting
The 42-acre site will now be called Springline at District 60. The name pays tribute to a...
Spring Rock Green Shopping Center demolition begins