Henrico student wins teacher thank-you card art contest

Deep Run High School sophomore Vaidehi Murthy won the contest’s “high school” category.
Deep Run High School sophomore Vaidehi Murthy won the contest’s “high school” category.(Virginia Lottery)
By Samantha McGranahan
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A Henrico student was one of three Virginia Lottery Thank a Teacher Art Contest winners. Now her artwork will be featured on thank-you cards sent to teachers across the state.

Deep Run High School sophomore Vaidehi Murthy won the contest’s “high school” category. Vaidehli will feature her artwork on thank-you notes for thousands of teachers across the Commonwealth during National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 8-12.

After receiving nearly 700 entries, the Virginia Lottery selected one winner from the elementary, middle and high school levels.

“Teachers are at the heart of the Lottery’s role to support K-12 public education in Virginia, and we love the opportunity to celebrate all their hard work through the Thank a Teacher campaign,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly Gee. “It is an extra-special touch to display such meaningful art on these thank-you notes. We are excited to once again recognize three of Virginia’s own talented public school artists with this award!”

Vaidehi was surprised with a $200 gift card, and the school received $1,000 from the Virginia Lottery and $1,000 from The Supply Room for its art department.

