Henrico student wins teacher thank-you card art contest

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) -A Henrico student was one of three Virginia Lottery Thank a Teacher Art Contest winners. Now her artwork will be featured on thank-you cards sent to teachers across the state.

Deep Run High School sophomore Vaidehi Murthy won the contest’s “high school” category. Vaidehli will feature her artwork on thank-you notes for thousands of teachers across the Commonwealth during National Teacher Appreciation Week, May 8-12.

After receiving nearly 700 entries, the Virginia Lottery selected one winner from the elementary, middle and high school levels.

“Teachers are at the heart of the Lottery’s role to support K-12 public education in Virginia, and we love the opportunity to celebrate all their hard work through the Thank a Teacher campaign,” said Virginia Lottery Executive Director Kelly Gee. “It is an extra-special touch to display such meaningful art on these thank-you notes. We are excited to once again recognize three of Virginia’s own talented public school artists with this award!”

Vaidehi was surprised with a $200 gift card, and the school received $1,000 from the Virginia Lottery and $1,000 from The Supply Room for its art department.

