Henrico Sheriff Alisa Gregory remains silent on Otieno investigation

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - After no response to phone calls and emails, NBC12 stopped by Henrico County Sheriff’s Alisa Gregory’s office to give her an opportunity to speak out about the investigation on Wednesday.

“Any way we can speak with Sheriff Gregory today? Is she available?” NBC12′s Macy Moors asked the sheriff’s office front desk. “Nothing she wants to say?” Moors said.

“Once the investigation is completed,” an office secretary said.

The last time the sheriff said anything publicly about this case was a written statement more than a week ago, on March 14:

“As Henrico County sheriff and on behalf of our entire office, I extend my deepest sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Irvo Otieno. The events of March 6, at their core, represent a tragedy because Mr. Otieno’s life was lost. This loss is felt by not only those close to him but our entire community.

The seven deputies who were transferring custody of Mr. Otieno have been placed on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the Commonwealth’s cases.

As an office, we are cooperating fully with the investigation of the Virginia State Police. Separately, we are conducting our own independent review of this incident.

Public safety is what we stand for as a Sheriff’s Office. We will continue to maintain the highest professional standards in how we serve and protect those in our custody, the community-at-large and our staff.”

Sheriff Gregory continues to remain quiet despite new developments in the investigation.

Her seven deputies are now indicted on second-degree murder charges, all while new surveillance video reaches national television and Otieno’s family speaking out about the loss of their beloved brother and son.

Sheriff Gregory, who has served in Henrico for more than 20 years, made history in 2019 when she became the first female and African American to hold the office.

She said her experience was her biggest asset in the race to become the office’s top cop.

“To be able to make a decision knowing how it’s going to affect a deputy because I once was a deputy, I think that will lend to the cohesiveness of the staff at the sheriff’s office,” Gregory said in a 2019 interview.

Sheriff Gregory also spoke about the importance of community and mental health during her campaign a few years ago.

“Being able to provide folks with sustainable change. Meaning, not only work on their addictions and their mental health status but prepare them to move into the community and be able to stand on their own two feet,” Gregory said.

NBC12 also reached out to the Henrico Board of Supervisors for comment regarding the investigation. We have not received a response.

